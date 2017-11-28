School Board Appointment Commission declines to select either candidate for vacant seat

The School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County last night declined to appoint either of the two candidates for the vacant District 32 seat on the Board of Education, instead opting to reopen the application process in an effort to attract more candidates.

Neither Foster Driver of Glen Burnie nor Cheri Lynn Thornton-Conner of Severn could garner the eight votes required for appointment in any of the five rounds of voting. By an 8-4 vote (with one Commissioner absent), the Commission then passed a motion to suspend the voting and reopen the application process.

The Commission will announce the reopening of applications this week, and submissions will be accepted until January 5, 2018. The Commission will conduct candidate interviews in late January on dates to be announced.

