Queen of All Food Drives on December 9th

Watch the Eastport Yacht Club Parade of Lights on a Watermark boat in exchange for a donation to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Watermark is excited to host “The Queen of All Food Drives” on one of their vessels during the Annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade on Saturday, December 9th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. For a donation to the holiday food drive of non-perishable items, pet food or a monetary donation, guests have a prime viewing location at the end of City Dock of the 35th Annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade. Watermark’s crew and staff members decorate the boat in bright holiday lights and décor to celebrate this Annapolis holiday tradition. The boat will stay dockside for the evening with entertainment on board. The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce is also a sponsor.

Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark says, “The Queen of All Food Drives is a Watermark tradition and our employees look forward to it each year. It is a team effort – Watermark employees donate and loan holiday decorations for the event, they’ll spend time working together decorating the boat and many are volunteering their time to welcome guests and collect donations during the event. We’re proud to work with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and support their mission in our community. Lighting up our boat like a Christmas tree and rolling out the gangway for a great cause is a wonderful way to cap off our 46th season of cruising from City Dock.”

In addition to the festive décor and the great view of the Parade, there will be complimentary light snacks on board and a full cash bar with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The Chesapeake Revelers will provide live entertainment through great songs and stories. This group of dedicated performers from the Chesapeake Theater Company and Chesapeake Youth Players can be found in seasonal venues throughout the region. Appearing in period costume, the Victorian carolers donned in top hates, capes, holly and ribbon will wassail and make merry with all!

The public is invited to dress warmly and bring their holiday spirit to Annapolis City Dock to help those in need while enjoying a festive Annapolis tradition. Donations of non-perishable food items, pet food or monetary donations will gain access to the viewing platform on the boat to watch the Lights Parade. A suggested donation value is $10 per person. The event is “open house” style with guests free to come and go throughout the evening. Representatives from the Food Bank will be in attendance. There are no advanced reservations; guests should walk up to Watermark’s slip at the end of City Dock for the festivities.

This is the sixth “Queen of All Food Drives.” Inspired by Claudette McDonald, longtime Watermark staff member, the event has raised almost $10,000 and collected more than 2,200 pounds of food, with the amount collected growing every year. This year’s food drive will benefit our region’s neediest citizens.

Founded in 1986, the Food Bank is the only free, multi-purpose Agency in Maryland that provides food, nutritional supplements, medical equipment, furniture, vehicles, appliances, and more to those in need, free of charge. According to the Food Bank, there are 33,352 Anne Arundel County residents living below the poverty line. However, this does not represent the true extent of poverty as the cost of living in Anne Arundel County is well above the federal poverty line. This creates a huge gap for those who need assistance but do not qualify for government assistance. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank assists these families out of crisis by providing costly basic necessities.

For more information about the “Queen of All Food Drives” and Watermark, visit CruisesOnTheBay.com.

