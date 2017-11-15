Police offering $10,000 reward for info on Brooklyn Park double homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is offering up to a ten thousand dollar ($10,000.00) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of Darrell Blowe and Kesa Baker. Homicide detectives are aware witnesses might be more likely to come forward and discuss the event due to the passage of time. Detectives realize relationships change where witnesses may have moved from the area and may be more comfortable with assisting with the investigation.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses in this case and have received leads in which they are actively pursuing. As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murders of Darrell Blowe and Kesa Baker to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Source : AACoPD

