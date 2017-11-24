“Herrmann
Police identify bank robbery suspect

| November 24, 2017
This is an update to prior story.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect in this attempted bank robbery as Gregory Klemkowski, 22, of Annapolis.  An arrest warrant charging Klemkowski with the attempted robbery has been issued.

Klemkowski is also critically missing.  Prior to the bank robbery a series of incidents led family members to be concerned for Klemkowski’s welfare.  Klemkowski may be traveling in a tan or silver Mazda sedan, possibly a Mazda 3, with unknown Maryland War of 1812 tags.  If anyone knows of Klemkowski’s whereabouts please contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

