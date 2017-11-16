NRBQ and Uriah Heap at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

Tuesday, December 19

8pm| $32.50

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY: “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

Sunday, December 31

8pm| $115

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Sunday, January 14

7:30pm| $55

*VIP Meet & Greet available

Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

Thursday, January 25

8pm| $31.50

Rachael Price & Vilray

Saturday, February 3

1pm| $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

Uriah Heep

Monday, February 26

7:30pm| $49.50

Valerie June

Friday, March 23

8pm| $37.50

Pavlo In Concert

Sunday, May 6

7:30pm| $40

Bernie Marsden: Formerly of Whitesnake

Only Road Band feat. Eric Scott and Carl Filipiak

Friday, May 11

8pm| $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

11/16 Lez Zeppelin: All Girls. All Zeppelin

11/17 Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds

11/18 Simply Three: Blending Classical Style with Popular Songs of Today

11/19 Spyro Gyra

11/20 Gaelic Storm

11/20 Rams Head Promotions presents Air Supply at Maryland Hall

11/21 The Stanley Clarke Band

11/22 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

11/24 Burt Bacharach & Hal David Tribute w. Julia Nixon & The Dave Ylvisaker Dozen

11/25 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, & more

11/26 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

11/27 David Crosby

11/28 John Anderson

11/29 Kris Allen: Somthin’ About Christmas Tour

11/29 Rams Head Promotions presents Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall

11/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Judy Gold

11/30 Rams Head Promotions presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

12/01 David Crosby

12/02 Paula Poundstone

12/03 Motown & More

12/04 Fantasia

12/05 Marshall Tucker Band w. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

12/07 Steep Canyon Rangers

12/08 + 09 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson

12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 Night Ranger

12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet

12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

12/17 Bettye LaVette

12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”

12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle

12/22 Slim Man

12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee

12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps

12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza

12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean

12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

