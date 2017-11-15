North Arundel Aquatic Center to get a $1M upgrade

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh announced the County will invest more than $1 million to improve the North Arundel Aquatic Center on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

“This investment will continue to improve the quality life for those who enjoy swimming in North County,” said Schuh. “Day by day, we are continuing to deliver on our promise to make our County the best place to live, work, and start a business in Maryland.”

The improvements made to the Center include replacing the air exchange pool paks, renovating the existing water slide and other renovations.

The North Arundel Aquatic Center offers an 8-lane 25 yard competition pool and a leisure pool. The leisure pool is a zero depth entry pool with three 20 yard lap lanes and indoor water features. The water features include a 134 foot water slide, splash down area, water buckets, preschool water slide, vortex area and poolside spa for adults.

This project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

