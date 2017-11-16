New member Open House for the Junior League

J unior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) invites women in the community who are interested in learning more about joining the Junior League to attend their New Member Open House on Wednesday, December 6th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the JLA Community Room (130 Lubrano Drive Suite L-101 Annapolis, MD 21401).

All women over the age of 21 years, living in Anne Arundel County and its vicinity, are invited to attend the New Member Open House and apply for membership to the organization’s spring 2018 provisional training class.

The New Member Open House offers prospective members the opportunity to learn about the mission and activities of the Junior League, as well as the chance to speak with current members about their volunteer and social experiences within the organization.

“Junior League of Annapolis is an organization of women who are looking to volunteer, make changes in their community, and become inspired. It is for these reasons that I joined JLA four years ago. Since that time, JLA has been committed to supporting me to develop my true potential—providing many opportunities for me to volunteer in the community and giving me the tools and guidance to be a leader to others. I have believed in our mission since I first started with the league and I continue to be inspired through giving back to the Anne Arundel County community,” says Provisional Co-Chair Catherine Stuart.

For details on the New Member Open House, please contact the Chairs of the Provisional Committee, Catherine Stuart and Amanda Apple Leishman, at [email protected]. You may also contact Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. at 410-224-8984 or visit www.jlannapolis.org.

