New dining pavilion debuts at Arundel Mills

Arundel Mills, Maryland’s largest outlet and value retail shopping, dining and entertainment destination, continues to enhance its dining options with the grand opening of a revitalized dining pavilion, featuring updated designs and enhanced dining selections. A number of new dynamic dining concepts join returning customer favorites in the redesigned space that is central to the malls extensive transformation.

“We are committed to constantly reinvigorating the look, feel and offerings of our center, and have been for the last 17years,” said Gene Condon, Vice President and General Manager at Arundel Mills. “Three iconic American brands, Under Armour, kate spade new york, and Polo Ralph Lauren, joined our retail selection this past summer, and the refreshed dining pavilion interior and delicious dining choices, will now better showcase the world-class environment we’ve always offered.”

The dining pavilion features 12 eateries in the 30,000 – square-foot-space, including newcomers such as The Crepe Escape & Creamery, Green Leaf’s & Bananas, Suki Hana / Wokaholic, Charleys Philly Steaks, and Maryland’s first Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar. The gourmet burger eatery opened last month and offers a variety of beverage choices, including 24 craft beers, 23 wines and hand-made cocktails

The redesigned food pavilion features an entirely new look. Contemporary new flooring and lighting, a stylish color palette, and the introduction of new seating, including elevated banquet tables with charging stations and intimate conversation seating areas, combine to create an exciting, transformed, energy-efficient space.

Arundel Mills has undergone an extensive property transformation over the past few months, featuring expanded retail options and an updated look throughout the property. The popular center, which hosts millions of customers annually, recently welcomed three new-to-the market retailers, including popular hometown favorite brand, Under Armour, which opened Under Armour Factory House. Kate spade new york and Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store also added additional fashion forward retailer options to the roster of more than 200 stores.

“We have and always will be committed to helping strengthen our local economy,” said Condon. “Our ongoing transformation allows us to continue to contribute to the exciting growth of Anne Arundel County. We are proud to be a part of this community.”

For more information about Arundel Mills or to obtain a complete list of retailers, call (410) 540-5110, visithttp://www.arundelmills.com or follow Arundel Mills on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, @ArundelMills.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS