MIDN 1C Nate Bermel named Rhodes Scholar

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Nate Bermel, 22, of Brookline, Mass., was recently selected as the Naval Academy’s 51st Rhodes Scholar. Nearly 900 applicants were endorsed by 299 schools for one of the 32 scholarships awarded this year. Bermel is the Naval Academy’s 16th Rhodes Scholar in the past 15 years.

Bermel is a political science and quantitative economics double major at the Naval Academy. He currently serves as the Brigade Honor Advisor. Bermel has a 4.0 GPA, is ranked first in the Academic Order of Merit and second in the Military Order in his class. He is a Stamps Scholar, a member of the Naval Academy’s two-time National Championship Club Lacrosse team, and is the Project Leader for the Midshipman Action Group’s Midshipmen Coaching Program where he mentors youths in the Annapolis community. In the summer of 2016, Bermel was one of four midshipmen to summit Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, as a part of the first successful USNA expedition in partnership with the National Outdoor Leadership School.

Bermel is a 2014 graduate of Brookline High School in Brookline, Mass. As a midshipman, he interned for the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources, where he conducted analyses of the oil market in Syria and Iraq for the Department’s counter-ISIL team, and this past summer, he traveled to the Kwajalein Atoll to research the effects of climate change on the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Bermel plans to pursue a Master’s in Public Policy at Oxford and will attend flight school after graduating from Oxford to become a Navy pilot.

Rhodes Scholarships provide up to three years of study at the University of Oxford in England. Rhodes Scholars are chosen based on high academic achievement, integrity of character, a spirit of unselfishness, respect for others, potential for leadership and physical vigor. The value of the

Rhodes Scholarship varies depending on the academic field, the degree pursued, and the college chosen at Oxford. The Rhodes Trust pays all college and university fees and transportation to and from England.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cyber security, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information on the Rhodes Scholars, visit http://www.rhodesscholar.org;

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS