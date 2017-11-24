Get ready for a musical Christmas journey around the world when the Maryland Concert Series presents “A Christmas Extravaganza” 7:30 p.m. Saturday December 2, 2017 in the North County High School auditorium, 10 E. First Ave. in Ferndale.

This delightful holiday program produced and directed by Douglas Brandt Byerly, features the Anne Arundel Community College Choir and Chamber Singers, The Opera AACC Orchestra and soloists J. Austin Bitner, tenor; Mathew Frieswyk, bass; Annie Gill, soprano; Julie Kurzava, soprano and Christopher Rhodovi, baritone. Brandt is an associate professor of music at AACC. Christ

The first act of the musical journey starts in Dublin, Ireland with Handel’s “Messiah”, before moving to Germany for Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” followed by a fast forward trip to modern day Puerto Rico with a tribute to Jose Feliciano, and stops at the American cities of Los Angeles, Nashville and Baltimore to hear favorite Christmas songs.

The second act will feature a one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” the first opera composed for television in America, which was originally broadcast live in 1951 as the debut production of the Hallmark Hall of Fame.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children under the age of 18. All seating is general admission.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.mdconcertseries.org via Instaseat or at the door. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. Season subscriptions are also available for a reduced rate for the remainder of the season. Take advantage of this special offer and share the gift of live stage performances with friends and family this Christmas.

Prior to the show and during intermission, local crafters, artisans and vendors will be selling local art work and holiday gift items in the auditorium lobby. Tickets also will be sold for a holiday wine basket raffle.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB