Mark your calendar for the 3rd Annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival

Everyone loves chocolate and Annapolis’ will be celebrating by filling West Street with local chocolatiers ready to help chocoholics get through the holiday season. On Sunday December 3rd from noon to 5pm on the first blocks of West Street will be the third annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival, featuring family friendly entertainment, chocolate, holiday shopping and the lighting of West Street’s BGE Holiday Light Canopy.

Start off the December holidays season with some fun and indulge your sweet tooth at the third annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival, to benefit the Annapolis Arts District and We Care and Friends. The day is loaded with family friendly fun. There is a giant gingerbread house moon bounce for the kids, a giant snowball run where you can race your friends, you can roast marsh mellows and make smores at the fire pit in the middle of West Street with the Annapolis Fire Department, drink hot coco with the PoPo, visit the cool VW Blue Photo Bus, get a chocolate massage at Sadona Spa and tell Santa want you really want for Christmas. Santa will also be collecting new toys, coats and hats for the We Care and Friends Holiday Party for local kids in need.

Take a chocolate tour along West Street with two dozen vendors selling various chocolate specialties , including chocolate caramels, cakes, chocolate bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, candies, hot chocolate, brownies, bob bons, and more. Expect to find some high quality chocolates including; small batch bean to bar, vegan, kosher, non-gmo, organic and gluten free options.

Some of the local and regional chocolatiers attending include Veritas Artizen Chocolate, Dear Coco Chocolate, Salazon Chocolate, Heritage Chocolate, Nolia Chocolates, Moonshine Chocolate, Kilwins Chocolate, The Country Cookie, White Box Chocolate, Cakes by Rachael, Otterbein Bakery, Annapolis Caramel Company, CoCo Couture, Happy Chicken Bakery, Foxtrot Chocolates, Sweet Heats Patisserie, Moondance Cookies, Parfections Chocolates, Sweet Piggy, Harper Macaw and more.

New this year, the Vermont Chocolate Company and Whole Foods are partnering with the festival to provide premium hot chocolate at the Cocoa with the PoPo airstream, there will be a chocolate and wine tasting area at Luna Blu Restaurant, fresh roasted churros outside El Toro Bravo, a fun mini Medieval Times Show in the street, a cool VW Blue Photo Booth, a screening of the movie Chocolat at Reynolds Tavern and two special chocolate meals to pick from; Chocolate Brunch at Rams Head Tavern and Craft Beer and Chocolate Dinner at Chesapeake Brewing Company.

You can also complete your holiday shopping at the holiday market at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival featuring dozens of local crafts people with a wide range of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, candles wood turnings, glass ornaments and more. Plus visit the galleries and shops in the Annapolis Arts District along West Street for other unique gifts and chocolate samples.

The entertainment starts off at noon on 2 different stages on West Street with a grand finale at 5pm with the grand illumination of the BGE Holiday Light Canopy over West Street

Admission is just a $5 suggested donation for adults (kids under 12 are free with parents). While supplies last, everyone making a donation will get a complimentary Hot chocolate from the PoPo at the air stream camper. There is also a $10 kids ticket that gives kids an all day pass on the gingerbread moon bounce and on the snowball run.

Plenty of easy parking within 2 blocks at Whitmore Parking Garage, Gotts Court Parking Garage, Knighton Parking Garage and the State Parking Garage. The State parking garage is free at 19 St Johns Street. For those parking further out West Street at Park Place garage you can take the free Circulator bus from there to the festival. There is a wide range of Hotels and Bed and Breakfast choices within walking distance of the festival and other nearby hotels that offer a free shuttle service so you can enjoy a weekend in Annapolis. Contact Visit Annapolis for lodging options.

The Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival is brought to you by the Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC. They also bring you the First Sunday Arts Festivals, Dinner Under the Stars and manage the Annapolis Arts District.

For more information please visit www.annapolischocolatefestival.com

