Limited Engagement: Colonial Players–It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The Colonial Players, Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland is pleased to present a special holiday offering, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry. This is a limited time engagement, so make us a part of your holiday plans now! The Chicago Tribune calls it “a well-loved tale told with style, charm and a heart so big it could burst the ribcage of the harshest Grinch,” and says “if you cry every time you see the movie, you’ll be blubbering away right on cue.

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features Dann Alagna, Erin Hill, Mary Rogers, Timothy Sayles, and Jason Vellon, and is directed by Scott Nichols. Performances run from December 1 through 10, 2017. Performances will be held at 8:00pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play are $23 for Adults, and $18 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.thecolonialplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at 410-268-7373, option 2. Please note that FlexTickets may not be used for this production.

Did you know that The Colonial Players has gift certificates? They make perfect holiday gifts, so give the gift of theater this holiday season. Gift certificates are available through the Box Office, by calling 410-268-7373, option 2.

