Lifeline 100 awards $33K to local non-profits

The fourth annual Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100 Bicycle Event on October 1 attracted a record 861 registrants supported by more than 100 volunteers and over 25 sponsors. The event hosted by Anne Arundel County Police, Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) offers a great experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo and Family Fun Ride andCommunity Health Fair at Kinder Farm Park in Millersville. The 15 and 30 mile routes are great for families, seniors, recreational and riders with special needs. They are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop Trails. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport and more. The event has received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year. Details about the event can be found at www.lifeline100.com .

All net proceeds are donated each year to county nonprofit organizations. This year’s record proceeds of $33,000 is up from $21,000 in 2016 thanks to a 20% increase in participants and a big jump in sponsorships including $10,000 from Prophasys, and $2,500 from Maryland Live. The sponsorship from Prophasys facilitated more outreach to cyclists with special needs including cyclists and supporters from Special Olympics, Rise for Autism and others with adaptive bikes. The following awards were made on November 16, 2017 at the BikeAAA Annual Meeting at Pirate’s Cove Restaurant (a four-year rest stop sponsor) in Galesville:

Anne Arundel Crisis Response System $11,000

Recreation Deeds for Special Needs $9,000

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails $1,000

Friends of Kinder Farm Park $1,000

Rise for Autism iCan! Shine Bike Camp $2,500

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) $8,500

The iCan! Shine Bike Camp hosted by Rise for Autism each summer teaches children with special needs to ride a two-wheel bike over 5 days (More at www.riseforautism.org/ican–bike-camp-2017).

The annual Lifeline100 is a great experience for people of all ages and abilities and exemplifies the power of partnership among county agencies and non-profits. In four years, $93,000 has been awarded to local non-profits. Earlybird registration, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities for the fifth annual Lifeline100 ride on October 7, 2018 is open at www.lifeline100.com/register .

