Kevin Nealon and Dave Davies at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Junior Brown

Thursday, January 18

8pm| $25

Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

Saturday, February 10

8pm| $42.50

Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience

Thursday, March 22

8pm| $35

Dave Davies of The Kinks

Monday, April 9

8pm| $46.50

David Benoit & Marc Antoine

Saturday, April 14

6:30pm & 9:30| $45

Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series presents

Kevin Nealon

Sunday, August 12

6pm & 9pm| $52

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/20 Gaelic Storm

11/20 Rams Head Promotions presents Air Supply at Maryland Hall

11/21 The Stanley Clarke Band

11/22 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

11/24 Burt Bacharach & Hal David Tribute w. Julia Nixon & The Dave Ylvisaker Dozen

11/25 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, & more

11/26 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

11/27 David Crosby

11/28 John Anderson

11/29 Kris Allen: Somthin’ About Christmas Tour

11/29 Rams Head Promotions presents Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall

11/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Judy Gold

11/30 Rams Head Promotions presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

12/01 David Crosby

12/02 Paula Poundstone

12/03 Motown & More

12/04 Fantasia

12/05 Marshall Tucker Band w. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

12/07 Steep Canyon Rangers

12/08 + 09 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson

12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 Night Ranger

12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet

12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

12/17 Bettye LaVette

12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”

12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle

12/22 Slim Man

12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee

12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps

12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza

12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean

12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

