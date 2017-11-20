Kevin Nealon and Dave Davies at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Junior Brown
Thursday, January 18
8pm| $25
Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit
Saturday, February 10
8pm| $42.50
Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience
Thursday, March 22
8pm| $35
Dave Davies of The Kinks
Monday, April 9
8pm| $46.50
David Benoit & Marc Antoine
Saturday, April 14
6:30pm & 9:30| $45
Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series presents
Kevin Nealon
Sunday, August 12
6pm & 9pm| $52
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/20 Gaelic Storm
11/20 Rams Head Promotions presents Air Supply at Maryland Hall
11/21 The Stanley Clarke Band
11/22 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
11/24 Burt Bacharach & Hal David Tribute w. Julia Nixon & The Dave Ylvisaker Dozen
11/25 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, & more
11/26 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
11/27 David Crosby
11/28 John Anderson
11/29 Kris Allen: Somthin’ About Christmas Tour
11/29 Rams Head Promotions presents Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall
11/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Judy Gold
11/30 Rams Head Promotions presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall
12/01 David Crosby
12/02 Paula Poundstone
12/03 Motown & More
12/04 Fantasia
12/05 Marshall Tucker Band w. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones
12/07 Steep Canyon Rangers
12/08 + 09 Carbon Leaf
12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson
12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas
12/13 Night Ranger
12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark
12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee
12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet
12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee
12/17 Bettye LaVette
12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”
12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show
12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle
12/22 Slim Man
12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee
12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps
12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza
12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean
12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
