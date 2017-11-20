“Herrmann
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Kevin Nealon and Dave Davies at Rams Head On Stage

| November 20, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

 

Junior Brown

Thursday, January 18

8pm| $25

 

Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

Saturday, February 10

8pm| $42.50

 

Hot Blooded: The Foreigner Experience

Thursday, March 22

8pm| $35

 

Dave Davies of The Kinks

Monday, April 9

8pm| $46.50

 

David Benoit & Marc Antoine

Saturday, April 14

6:30pm & 9:30| $45

 

Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series presents

Kevin Nealon

Sunday, August 12

6pm & 9pm| $52

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/20 Gaelic Storm

11/20 Rams Head Promotions presents Air Supply at Maryland Hall

11/21 The Stanley Clarke Band

11/22 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

11/24 Burt Bacharach & Hal David Tribute w. Julia Nixon & The Dave Ylvisaker Dozen

11/25 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, & more

11/26 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

11/27 David Crosby

11/28 John Anderson

11/29 Kris Allen: Somthin’ About Christmas Tour

11/29 Rams Head Promotions presents Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall

11/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Judy Gold

11/30 Rams Head Promotions presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

12/01 David Crosby

12/02 Paula Poundstone

12/03 Motown & More

12/04 Fantasia

12/05 Marshall Tucker Band w. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones

12/07 Steep Canyon Rangers

12/08 + 09 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Rick Springfield w. Jennifer Lynn Simpson

12/11 + 12 An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 Night Ranger

12/14 + 12/20 Petula Clark

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Jon McLaughlin *All Ages Matinee

12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet

12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

12/17 Bettye LaVette

12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”

12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle

12/22 Slim Man

12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee

12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps

12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza

12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean

12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

«
»
“Watermark