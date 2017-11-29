Holiday Happenings at Arundel Mills Mall

Eager children and their families can experience the joy and magic of the holiday season with a visit to the Simon® Santa Photo Experience at Arundel Mills. Children can whisper wishes and capture photo memories with Santa beginning November 17 – 24 in the dining pavilion.

Save time, avoid the line with Santa by Appointment! Now you can reserve your magical moment with Santa online at http://simonsanta.com.

Arundel Mills also provides children with special needs and their families with an opportunity to enjoy this time-honored holiday tradition through a sensory-friendly Caring Santa event in partnership with Autism Speaks. Caring Santa will occur on December 3, 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. prior to mall opening. Guests can register in advance at simon.com/caringsanta.

For local pet owners, the popular Pet Photo Night with Santa will occur on December 10, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience is again sponsored by GYMBOREE GROUP. The GYMBOREE GROUP is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 brands.

The 2017 Simon Santa Photo Experience is also sponsored by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment which is celebrating the highly-anticipated release of “Despicable Me 3,” available on Digital and Digital 3D November 21 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand December 5. Come visit the Simon Santa Photo Experience and receive a fun-filled Despicable Me 3 activity sheet and watch highlights from the movie.

Other holiday events include a hot chocolate booth on Fridays, 4- 8 p.m. beginning December 1, Black Friday entertainment, and extend hours which can be found at simon.com/Arundel-mills/hours.

“One of the great traditions of holiday shopping at Arundel Mills is the annual family visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience,” said Gene Condon, Vice President and General Manager. “I know Santa can’t wait to greet children bringing him their holiday wishes.”

Caring Santa provides a sensory-friendly environment for families of children with special needs, to safely experience the time-honored tradition and magic of Santa on Sunday, December 3 prior to mall opening. Guests can register in advance atsimon.com/caringsanta. Caring Santa events have expanded from seven Simon malls in 2011 to 108 Simon malls today, reflecting the positive impact of this unique program.

The popular Pet Photo Night returns to the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Arundel Mills this year. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their “human” family members. Pet Photo nights are hosted after regular mall closing and the set gets an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers. Pet Photo Night at Arundel Mills will be on December 10, 7-9 p.m.

Guests to every Simon Photo Experience will have another opportunity to share Santa’s heart by making a donation via The Cherry Hill Programs to Save the Children. For nearly 100 years, this non-profit has given underserved children in the U.S. a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Since this program began five years ago, Cherry Hill Programs has collected over $1,000,000 largely due to the generosity of Simon shoppers.

