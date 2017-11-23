Glen Burnie man guilty of 1st Degree murder

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams has announced that Michael Carroll Wilson, 44, of Glen Burnie pleaded guilty to the first degree murder of his girlfriend.

“Michael Wilson committed an act of unfathomable brutality and is wholly responsible for the tragic death of Ms. Barkley,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Although little can be done to quell the loss of a loved one, I hope her daughter is able to find some solace in the knowledge that Mr. Wilson has been brought to justice and will be subject to life in prison.”

On May 7, 2016, at approximately 10:00 PM , Michael Wilson returned to his apartment and began pacing between the living room and bedroom where his girlfriend, Charlotta Barkley, remained. The two began arguing for several minutes. Barkley exited the bedroom and was visibly frightened. She instructed her daughter to get dressed so they could leave for the store.

Anne Arundel County Police to request assistance. Wilson followed the victims to their vehicle. When he heard sirens, he began chasing Barkley and eventually attacked her with a knife. As they walked out of the apartment, Barkley contactedto request assistance. Wilson followed the victims to their vehicle. When he heard sirens, he began chasing Barkley and eventually attacked her with a knife.

When Barkley’s daughter attempted to intervene, Wilson stabbed her in the hand, and continued stabbing Barkley in the back and upper body area before fleeing the scene on foot.

Both victims got into their vehicle and drove to the hospital. Although she was immediately administered emergency treatment, Charlotta Barkley became unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:12 AM on May 8, 2016. Barkley’s daughter received medical attention for the injuries to her hand.

The state is seeking life without the possibility of parole for a sentence in this case. Sentencing is scheduled for February 1, 2018.

Judge Michael Wachs presided over the case. Deputy State’s Attorney Claude de Vastey-Jones and Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Setzer prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

