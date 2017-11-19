Get on out and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Jaycees – Hanging of the Greens 2017

Volunteers are needed for Hanging of the Greens in downtown Annapolis from 7:00 am – 5pm on Saturday, December 2, 2017. This Holiday event is sponsored by the Annapolis Jaycees 20’s & 30’s Networking and Social Group. Volunteers will work in teams of 5-10 on assigned sections of local downtown Annapolis businesses to wrap Christmas lights around greenery and hang the greens/lights along with wreaths and ribbons. For more details and to sign up for the event, please visit: https://www.meetup.com/Annapolis-Jaycees/events/243442724/ or email [email protected] with any questions.

Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center

Give the Gift of Time or Service: 2017 Holiday Volunteer Guide Now Available–The Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center now has a Holiday Volunteer Guide listing volunteer opportunities through December 2017! Volunteering is a way to support your favorite cause. Gifts of time and in-kind donations can be pivotal at this time of year for the charities listed in the Holiday Volunteer Guide. You can receive a FREE copy of the Holiday Volunteer Guide via e-mail by sending a request to [email protected]. This new Holiday Volunteer Guide is also posted on the Volunteer Center’s Website: www.aacvc.org/Resources and can be downloaded for FREE. Why should you volunteer? To help other people, make new friends, brighten the holidays for the homeless, volunteer with your family, learn about our community, earn community service credit, and most important – HAVE FUN! Many of the organizations listed in the guide also have listed their wish lists for donations. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Center at 410-897-9207 or at [email protected]. Website: www.aacvc.org.

Bello Machre

All during the month of December, 2017, individual volunteers, or groups of volunteers, are needed to sponsor one of the folks in Bello Machre homes by Providing Gifts from Their “Wish Lists” for Christmas. Donations of gift cards to Target, Walmart, JC Penny, etc. would also be appreciated; in addition donations of Christmas Dinner Baskets filled with non-perishable foods are needed for both the community homes and support services families in need. Volunteer help with decorating homes for Christmas, planning a Christmas Party, and shoveling snow are also needed. There is a continuing need for volunteers to help adults with development disabilities improve their reading skills, time commitment of one hour per week minimum, as well as volunteers to help at our front desk, answering phones and helping with other light administrative duties, For more information, and to volunteer or make donations, contact Michele Marshall, Manager of Outreach and Volunteer Services, at[email protected] or 443-702-3064. Your caring heart will make a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities. Lend your time and talents and open your heart to the individuals we serve; we have a variety of volunteer opportunities available throughout the year. If you have a day or even a few hours – your support will bring a smile to someone’s face. Visit the web site at: http://bellomachre.org/you-can-help/volunteerfor more information and to submit an online application.

Maryland Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division

Are you interested in learning about your rights as a consumer? Would you like to help other Maryland consumers resolve their complaints with retail businesses, landlords or health care providers? Volunteers and interns are trained and work 8 – 10 hours per week at the Consumer Protection Division at 200 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, as complaint mediators and to provide information over the Division’s consumer hotline. For more information, e-mail[email protected], call 410-576-6358 or visit website: www.oag.state.md.us/Consumer/volunteer.htm.

Maryland CASA Association

Maryland CASA Association is the state organization for Maryland’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Programs. In partnership with our fifteen affiliated CASA programs, we work to ensure every victim of child abuse and neglect their right to grow up in safe and permanent homes. We are seeking CASA volunteers whose primary responsibility is to serve as the “eyes and ears” of the court, gathering information from the child, his/her biological parents, foster parents, teachers, counselors and others. Based on that information, the CASA makes recommendations to the judge as to what is in the child’s best interest. For more information contact Kendal Braun at [email protected] or 410-828-6761. See website at:

http://www.marylandcasa.org/ .

Meade High School, December 18-21, Mock Interviews

Volunteers are needed to conduct Mock Interviews and provide Career Guidance for all 11th-grade students at Meade High on Mon. – Thurs., Dec. 18-21 from 7:40 am to 2:20pm. Help them cultivate real world experience, taking the topics introduced in 11th-grade English of résumé writing, interviewing, and networking and practicing them with YOU, our community partners. You can sign up for a few hours or volunteer all day. To register visit: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49abad29abf85-meade1/22901594. Contact Jim Hopper,[email protected], with questions.

North County Emergency Outreach Network (NCEON)

NCEON in cooperation with area churches helps persons in their community in need of crisis assistance because of evictions, utility turn-off notices, emergency prescription needs, food pantry or other services. NCEON needs occasional volunteers to staff the office, stock shelves, bag food for the pantry and donate food and other items for the pantry. Get your group to sponsor a food drive or pick up a few extra items when you shop and drop them off at NCEON. Call 410-766-1826 or stop by 304 5th Avenue SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. See web site at:https://nceonglenburnie.wixsite.com/nceon-1.

Winter Relief Program, mid-October through early April–Rotating Locations

Monday Evening, November 20, 2017: Mt. Zion Church in Eastport is hosting members of our community experiencing homelessness during the week of Thanksgiving. They are short two volunteers to spend the night on the Monday before the holiday. If you can help this wonderful program during this holiday season, please contact Jean Adams at 410-212-9105.

About 70 Houses of Worship and a dozen partnering churches will provide sheltering sites together with Arundel House of Hope to support a shelter program from late October until early April. For one week at a time, participating churches host men and women in need of a hot meal and shelter for the night and breakfast the next morning. The Winter Relief Program needs volunteers to assist at the Intake Center at 514 N. Crain Hwy. in Glen Burnie and to be transportation escorts for showers for our guests. For more information, please call 410-863-4888 ext. 112 or email Pam Biddlecomb, Winter Relief Program Director, at [email protected].



