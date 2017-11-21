Free parking, expanded circulator available in Annapolis for the holidays

The City of Annapolis will offer popular holiday parking options and benefits again this year beginning Friday, November 24th and running through January 1st, 2018. Parking benefits will include:

Free, 3-Hour Parking at Meters: The city will once again offer three hours of free parking at metered spaces downtown from November 24, 2017, through January 1, 2018. The three hours of free parking will be available at all bagged parking spots on Main Street, Francis Street, West Street, Maryland Avenue, Prince George Street, City Dock, Calvert Street and Market Space. This benefit is for three hours only. Violators will be ticketed.

Expanded Circulator Service: The city will provide extended Circulator service for Midnight Madness on December 7th, December 14th and December 21st. On these days, there will be two free Circulators that will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. One shuttle will run from West Gate Circle to Church Circle, and another will run from West Gate Circle to City Dock via Duke of Gloucester, east on Randall Street, up Prince George Street to College Avenue, and back to West Street.

Online Prepay Discounts: For Midnight Madness and Small Business Saturday (November 25th), guests who prepay for parking at www.AnnapolisParking.com can purchase all day parking for just $5 in the Gott’s Court Garage and the Knighton Garage.

With maintenance continuing on the Hillman Garage, the city is offering new benefits to encourage guests to use alternative garages on select dates. Those benefits include:

Small Business Saturday (November 25th): In addition to discounted parking at Gott’s Court and Knighton garages, the city will make an additional Annapolis Circulator stop at the State Garage on 19 St. Johns Street. This garage is always free to the public after 6 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

Grand Illumination (November 26): The Circulator will also make an additional stop at State Garage November 26th to accommodate guests attending the Grand Illumination of the Holiday Tree downtown.

For a list of the upcoming holiday events in the city, go to Annapolis.gov and click on Holiday Events under Headlines.

To explore the city’s many parking options, go to www.AnnapolisParking.com.

