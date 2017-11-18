Franchot wraps up Reform on Tap task force

Comptroller Peter Franchot today released his Maryland Craft Beer: A World Without Limits Report of Findings after a comprehensive look into the brewing, distribution and sales of Maryland craft beer. The report was presented at the final meeting of his Reform on Tap Task Force and after six months of presentations, discussions and fact finding trips throughout the state. The Comptroller will use his findings and the work of the Task Force to craft proposed legislation that will enable Maryland to be the nation’s number-one state for craft brewing and to allow the industry to reach its full potential here in Maryland.

“I am truly very proud of the work that this task force has done over the last several months, and the insights and perspectives from the members have been invaluable in this inclusive and collaborative process,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Since our first meeting, we have traveled across the state, and held eight public and highly-productive meetings and two public town hall meetings. We have succeeded in fulfilling our mission of conducting a top-to-bottom review of our state’s highly dysfunctional beer laws and identifying regulatory and statutory roadblocks that get in the way of the growth and success of the craft beer industry. This Report of Findings is a well-balanced analysis that charts the course for growing our craft beer industry … which, of course, directly benefits our distributors, retailers, and of course, our consumers.”

To read the Comptroller’s full Maryland Craft Beer: A World Without Limits Report of Findings, please click here.

