Edgewater woman sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for car crash

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Michelle Lee Brookman, 44, of Edgewater, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs to 3 years and 6 months in prison for negligent homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Michelle Lee Brookman, 44, of Edgewater, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs to 3 years and 6 months in prison for negligent homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“Ms. Brookman killed her passenger when she chose to drive while under the influence of alcohol,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “As we approach the holidays, let us keep this tragedy in our hearts and minds. Do not let this season of celebration become marred by the disastrous consequences of drunk driving. No ride is worth the risk.”

On June 17th, 2016, Brookman was traveling southbound on Beards Point Road at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, crossed the double yellow line, and entered into the oncoming lane. Brookman attempted to correct the vehicle, and lost control.

Brookman’s vehicle began to rotate counter clockwise before sliding sideways across the northbound lane. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree on the passenger side door.

John David Fisher, located in the right front seat, suffered severe head trauma as a result of the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the rear of the vehicle incurred critical injuries and were transported to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Brookman was transported to Shock Trauma with precautionary injuries. Her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.193% per 100ml of blood, meaning she was more than twice the legal limit at the time the collision occurred.

Brookman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on August 2, 2017. Maryland sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence between probation and up to 2 years of active incarceration. Brookman was sentenced to 5 years suspend all but 3 years and 6 months of active incarceration, 5 years of supervised probation upon release, and 40 hours of community service.

Judge Michael Wachs presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Michael McGraw prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB