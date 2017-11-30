DRY 85 opens second location in Ocean City, Red Red Wine Bar to follow tomorrow

DRY 85, an industrial lofty space in Annapolis focused on bourbon, craft beer, craft cocktails and gourmet comfort food, opened its second location in Ocean City, Maryland on Friday November 24.

Named one of the Top 40 Whisky Bars in America by Whisky Advocate DRY 85 OC brings an elevated drinking and dining experience to 48th Street oceanside. Open for lunch and dinner every day at 11am the bar/restaurant will operate year round.

Established in 2013, DRY 85, is a made from scratch kitchen. A gourmet approach to “stick to your ribs” home cooking. Every sauce, every dressing is made in-house. It’s that attention to detail that takes the concept of burgers, fries, pork chops and wings and turns them completely on their head. Each dish is creatively deconstructed allowing the essence of flavor and spice to shine with an artisan twist. The beverage program features some 140+ whiskies, a highly curated weekly rotating craft beer list and high-end seasonal cocktail list.

From the same ownership group, Red Red Wine Bar will also open its second location in the same Ocean City building tomorrow, December 1. Established in 2011, Red Red Wine Bar with its eclectic Bohemian vibe was named winner of the 2015 Best Wine & Beverage Program in Maryland by the Restaurant Association and Best Wine Bar by What’s Up? Annapolis five straight years. Red Red Wine Bar OC will feature hand tossed pizzas with locally sourced ingredients and coastal cuisine. It offers an extensive list of 35+ wines by the glass, craft beer and full bar.

You can find more information online. Just search DRY 85 OC and Red Red Wine Bar OC on social media.

