Drug Court to graduate 6 more participants on Monday!

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that the Circuit Court Drug Treatment Court will graduate 6 more participants for 2017 on Monday, November 20th, at 2:00 pm in Annapolis Circuit Courtroom 4C. Rev. Valie Leonard, founder of the Light of Truth Center, will serve as the keynote speaker.

“Drug Court graduation is an excellent opportunity to give thanks to the members of our community who have committed themselves to combating our county’s opioid epidemic,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I hope the efforts of these graduates will serve as inspiration to all those seeking to rebuild through recovery.”

Drug Treatment Courts are a specialized docket for non-violent Anne Arundel County residents whose involvement in the criminal justice system is rooted in serious addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Anne Arundel County’s Circuit Court Adult Drug Treatment Court program began in 2005, and works to improve our community through enhanced public safety. By providing judicially-supervised treatment to substance abuse offenders, this program reduces the social and economic costs of criminal activity and traditional incarceration.

This initiative is a collaborative effort among the Circuit Court, the State’s Attorney’s Offices, the Maryland Judiciary Office of Problem Solving Courts, the Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant, the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Office of the Public Defender, the Division of Parole and Probation, and the Department of Health. Relationships with other community agencies such as the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, and the many local treatment providers are considered vital to the success of the program.

For more information, please visit: http://www.circuitcourt.org/learn-about/drug-treatment-court.

