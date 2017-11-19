Director of National Drug Control Policy addresses students

On November 14th, Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard J. Baum spoke with students representing SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapters from Annapolis High, Archbishop Spalding, Broadneck High, Glen Burnie High, Key School, Meade High and South River High. On November 14th, Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard J. Baum spoke with students representing SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) chapters from Annapolis High, Archbishop Spalding, Broadneck High, Glen Burnie High, Key School, Meade High and South River High.

“We’re losing more than 60,000 people per year to drug overdose, but if we can stop young people from starting to use drugs in the first place, we can save lives,” said Richard Baum, Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy. Mr. Baum spoke about healthy choices that prevent misuse of prescription drugs, marijuana, tobacco and alcohol.

The students talked about their SADD activities around the county and the organization’s impact on their lives at school, home and in the community. SADD chapters, which function like a school club, work with local agencies and organizations to address community problems, such as substance abuse and violence. SADD members learn techniques to make healthy and safe decisions and help their friends do the same. Currently, there are 17 SADD chapters operating in Anne Arundel County.

“Anne Arundel County is pleased to host this exchange between ONDCP Acting Director Mr. Baum and the students,” said Acting Anne Arundel County Health Officer Frances Phillips, R.N. “Through open communication and sharing of ideas, young people and agencies are addressing the opioid epidemic and other substance abuse issues. Together we can work on changing community norms and create a healthier environment for children to grow and learn.”

