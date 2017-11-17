Crofton High School is officially under construction

County Executive Steve Schuh, Superintendent George Arlotto and other county officials this afternoon broke ground on the new Crofton Area High School.

“Welcome to history. After decades of waiting, Crofton residents finally will have a first-class high school for their community,” said Schuh. “Crofton High School is a perfect example of our initiative to accelerate school construction in Anne Arundel County.”

The Crofton High School project is a $124.5 million, 275,768 square foot incrementally new high school that serve approximately 1700 students when it is completed. The enrollment in its first year is projected to be ten percent lower than the average high school enrollment in the County.

“This new high school is not only our first incrementally new high school in more than 30 years, it is the first real, tangible step in creating smaller, neighborhood schools,” said Schuh.

The County Executive first proposed funding for a master plan, design, and construction for Crofton High School in his FY2016 budget. During the FY2016 budget season, the County Council stripped the design and construction funding for project, but it was restored and approved in the County’s executive FY2017 budget.

The last incrementally new high school constructed in the County is Broadneck High School, which was completed in 1982. Crofton High School is slated to open in the Fall of 2020.

Other projects in the six year capital plan and funded in FY 2018 include:

New School/Replacement

Arnold Elementary (construction) $41 million

Jessup Elementary (construction) $45.2 million

Modernization/Revitalization

Manor View Elementary (construction) $34.4 million

High Point Elementary (construction) $40.5 million

George Cromwell Elementary (construction) $32.7 million

Edgewater Elementary (design) $40.2 million

Tyler Heights Elementary (design) $38.1 million

Richard Henry Lee (design) $34.6 million

These capital projects were made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

