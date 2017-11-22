Community Foundation and Arts Council forge new program

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County are pleased to announce the selection of eleven nonprofit Arts and Culture organizations to participate in their first collaborative training program designed to teach best practices for nonprofit management and governance.

The Annapolis Opera, Annapolis Arts District, Annapolis Film Festival, Annapolis Maritime Museum, Chesapeake Arts Center, Creative and Performing Arts of South County, Encore Creativity for Older Adults, Maryland Federation of Art, Maryland Hall, Maryland Concert Series, and The Musical Autist have been granted the unique opportunity to participate in a new 18-month program with Maryland Nonprofits’ Standards for Excellence Institute. The training program will run from January 2018 through April 2019.

The Institute is a national initiative established to promote the highest standards of ethics, effectiveness, and accountability in nonprofit governance, management, and operations, and to help all nonprofit organizations meet these high benchmarks. The program is a system of nonprofit sector self-regulation and replicated by state, regional, and national associations and support organizations.

“Many thanks to the generosity of CFAAC donors for making this program possible because they believe in the importance of arts and culture for the social, economic, and cultural vitality of our community,” says Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Curtin. “We are thrilled that each of these organizations is embracing the unique opportunity to obtain high quality training, organizational coaching, and peer learning over the next year and a half.”

The training and coaching sessions are valued at over $10,000 per organization. “The partnership that has evolved between CFAAC and the Arts Council is one that makes good sense,” explains Arts Council Executive Director April Nyman, “Nonprofit leaders in the arts and culture community are fiercely committed to their causes as well as to adhering to high ethical standards,” she says.“This program will reinforce the participating nonprofit organization’s goal of upholding such standards as transparency and accountability. The program will also help the participants to strengthen their operations and give them the opportunity to earn accreditation as a nationally recognized Standards for Excellence organization,” she says.

For more information about the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, visit: www.cfaac.org or call 410-280-1102.

To learn more about the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, visit: www.acaac.org or call 410-222-7949.

To learn more about the Standards for Excellence Institute, visit: www.standardsforexcellence.org/

