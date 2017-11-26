Coffee talk with State Senator Rich Madaleno

Members of We Persist – Women of Greater Anne Arundel and the Crofton community will host a Coffee Talk with Rich Madaleno at the Community United Methodist Church at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The event is the third installment of the Coffee Talk series hosted by the group. The purpose of the series is to become better acquainted with the Maryland democratic gubernatorial candidates and their platforms through an interactive community forum. We Persist previously held Coffee Talks with Alec Ross and Ben Jealous and hopes to host the other candidates as well.

Senator Madaleno represents Maryland’s 18th district in Montgomery County. He served as chair of the Montgomery County Senate Delegation from 2008-2011 and previously served four years in the Maryland House of Delegates. The first openly gay person elected to the Maryland House and Senate, Senator Madaleno has been at the forefront of every LGBT policy victory in Maryland for twenty years. He is a vocal critic of financing tax cuts by cutting critical state programs on which Maryland families depend.

The We Persist Coffee Talks are free and open to all. To register for the November 29th Coffee Talk with Senator Madaleno, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-talk-with-rich-madaleno-tickets-39731309416.

