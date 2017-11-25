Chesapeake Arts Center announces new Theater in Residence program

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) is proud to announce a new Theater in Residence program. The AngelWing Project, Inc. (AWP) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit performing arts organization in Glen Burnie, MD that promotes the development of the performing arts in the local community. The mission of AWP is to positively impact our community by providing uplifting, entertaining shows and events to inspire appreciation for and participation in the arts.

Belinda Huesman- Fraley, Executive Director expresses her excitement about this partnership.“ I feel our missions are closely aligned and that the values of AWP which include performance excellence, service, training, giving and celebrating diversity are somethings that will bring great value to the center and the community.”

Angela Wilson, AWP President says that she has been impressed with the programming and staff at CAC and considers it a privilege to be a part of the CAC family. Although only a little over a year old AWP is making a positive impression in the community. “This opportunity will allow us to continue to build our audience base and to be recognized not only for our great shows but for our commitment to the community by building positive relationships where we can serve others together,” says Angela.

AWP will hold several performances a year as well as training workshops and community forums. The group will also participate in joint efforts and support other artists and events at the center. AWP scheduled events include: “An Evening of Vintage Hollywood Glamour” fundraising gala, December 16, 2017 at Michaels, 8th Avenue, Glen Burnie, “Remember Yesterday” a Black History Month living storybook presentation, February 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Studio 194 Theater and “Tears of the Soul,” an original stage play April 28, 29, 2018. You can see their schedule and how to get involved at www.theangelwingproject.org

The Chesapeake Arts Center’s mission is to use the arts to excite, educate, engage, inspire and grow this community’s people, it’s artists and the region through performances, exhibitions, classes, and collaborations with artists, educators, business and community leaders and organizations. The Theater in Residence Program is a great example of how the Chesapeake Arts Center promotes the arts as they continue to impact the community by offering a wide range of art opportunities, education and entertainment in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County and throughout the state of Maryland.

For more information about the Artist in Residence Program please contact Nicole Caracia at [email protected]

