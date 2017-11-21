Buckley to be sworn in as Mayor on December 4th on West Street

Departing from tradition, Mayor-Elect Gavin Buckley has chosen to take his inaugural to the streets. The Mayor and Aldermen will be sworn in on a stage set up at Church Circle and West Street. The ceremonies will begin at 2:30pm and will include bands, a parade.

After the swearing in, Buckley will make some brief remarks just as darkness falls and the lights over West Street illuminate for the evening.

The public is invited to attend the inauguration and there is no cost.

After the ceremonies, a special concert will be held at Maryland Hall which will be a ticketed event. Stay tuned for details on the artist and ticketing information.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB