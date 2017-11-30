BGE offers tips to keep your holiday bright

The holidays are a great time for cheer, fun gatherings and decking the halls. BGE offers customers tips to help them save and stay safe during the holidays.

Save Energy … Don’t let energy-wasting grinches steal your energy.

Light up your home or business for the holidays by using energy efficient ENERGY STAR certified decorative light strings. They use up to 75 percent less energy than conventional incandescent lights strands and are also cool to the touch.

Power down all decorative lights when going to bed or leaving the house.

Stay Safe … Follow these tips to light up your home safely.

Be aware of all the power lines when decorating outdoors. Never work near overhead power lines or anywhere there is a possibility of contacting an overhead power line – either directly or indirectly – with a ladder or other piece of equipment.

Do not string lights on outdoor trees that are growing near or into power lines.

Ensure decorative lights used outside are approved for outdoor use.

Hang outdoor lights with insulated staples or hooks instead of nails or tacks.

Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for the number of light strands than can be safely connected together.

The BGE Smart Energy Savers Program is a suite of programs that enable customers to control energy use, leading to more efficient use of electricity and lowering energy bills. The programs have provided $464 million in rebates to BGE customers and have also helped nearly 1.9 million residential and business participants save more than 2.8 million MWh of electricity. Collectively, the programs help contain the cost of energy and improve reliability by reducing peak demand and slowing the growth in energy consumption. Energy-saving solutions are available to renters, homeowners, large and small business customers, nonprofits and institutional customers. More information can be found at BGESmartEnergy.com. These programs support the EmPOWER Maryland Energy Efficiency Act.

