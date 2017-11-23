Baysox to host WinterFest on December 8th

The Bowie Baysox will host Baysox Winterfest at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m.

Come out and celebrate the Holiday season with the Baysox as there will be an appearance by Santa Claus, arts & crafts, hot chocolate and holiday cookies for guests and more! Skip the line at the mall and bring a camera to take FREE PHOTOS with Santa Claus during the event from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. The Baysox team store will also be open for some great holiday shopping on merchandise and Baysox 2018 Ticket Packages

Fans that purchase a holiday ticket pack during Winterfest will be able to take home a FREE Trey Mancini Holiday Garden gnome collectible

The Charity Holiday Pancake Supper will be held in the climate controlled Diamond View Restaurant from 6-8 p.m. and the menu includes a pancake station with toppings, bacon, maple sausage, scrambled eggs, home fries, fresh fruit, coffee, hot chocolate and juices.

Tickets for the pancake supper are $10 for adults and $8 for children with proceeds benefiting Louie’s Holiday Hope Project and the Bowie Food Pantry. Pancake Supper tickets are available for purchase online at BaysoxShop.com. A maximum of 100 tickets will be sold for the pancake supper. Those looking for additional information on the Pancake Supper event can call 301-805-6000 or e-mail [email protected].

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2018 to celebrate their 26th Season. Season ticket and holiday ticket packages are now on sale at baysoxshop.com. The team’s 2018 home opener will be Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter andInstagram.

