Baltimore Shuckers to take on AACo employees in charity match

The Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association (CBA) announced they will play a charity game against Anne Arundel County employees on December 16th at Annapolis Senior High School.

“Events like charity basketball games bring our communities together and strengthen the bond between neighbors,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh. “Coming together as a community to help those less fortunate is pivotal to helping build greater understanding of each other’s perspectives.”

The goals of the games are to raise awareness for the Anne Arundel United initiative and collect food and clothing donations for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

The event is slated for 2:00 PM, December 16, 2017 at Annapolis Senior High School and will be free to the public. Fans will be treated to exciting Shuckers basketball, contests and prizes from many local vendors, including the Shuckers presenting sponsor, Buffalo Wild Wings. The first 250 fans will receive a free autograph card and Shuckers players will be available after the game on court for autograph signing.

“We’re excited to partner with Anne Arundel County to raise awareness for this important initiative, while collecting donations for the Anne Arundel Food Bank and treating local fans to a great day of fun and basketball,” commented Shuckers General Manager John Wolfe.

For Admission: Please bring your donations of new or gently used coat/sweatshirt, cans of non-perishable food or new hats, gloves or mittens.

Anne Arundel United is a community outreach campaign announced by County Executive Steve Schuh on September 12th, to engage every citizen and community in the fight against hatred through:

A community ambassador program charged with addressing incidents of racial controversy and bringing communities together to better understand each other’s viewpoints.

A social media campaign encouraging engagement, building better community interaction, and celebrating diversity.

For more information on Anne Arundel United please visit: http://www.aacounty.org/departments/county-executive/county-initiatives/aa-united.

The Shuckers are members of the Central Basketball Association and will open their seventh season of minor league basketball in March 2018. For more information on the CBA visit www.playcba.com. Check out the Shuckers on Facebook at /BmoreShuckers and on Twitter and Instagram @BmoreShuckers. To contact the Shuckers email [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB