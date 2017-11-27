Annapolis Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Swing!” with Byron Stripling

With his engaging rapport, jazzy vocals, and virtuosic trumpet sound, Byron Stripling joins Annapolis Symphony under the direction of José-Luis Novo for Holiday Swing! on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 8:00pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Stripling dazzles audiences wherever he goes and will light up the holiday season with his infectious yuletide joy and everyone’s favorite seasonal tunes.

Since his Carnegie Hall debut with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, Stripling has become a pops orchestra favorite, soloing with Boston Pops, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and Dallas Symphony, to name a few. He has been a featured soloist at the Hollywood Bowl and on the PBS television special, “Evening at Pops,” with conductors John Williams and Keith Lockhart. Currently, Stripling serves as artistic director and conductor of the highly acclaimed Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

Funding for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Coldwell Banker, M&T Bank, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Adult tickets for Holiday Swing! are $55-60 with student tickets at $10. Tickets for this concert can be purchased at www.annapolissymphony.org, by calling 410-263-0907, or at the ASO Box Office in room 204 at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Monday through Friday, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra features 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. Additionally, the non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, as well as various other community outreach efforts.

