Annapolis Shakespeare Company’s A Christmas Carol opens this weekend

Annapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) will present a world premiere adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken and directed by Donald Hicken November 25 – December 31, 2017 at ASC’s new theatre located at 1804 West Street in Annapolis, MD. Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet To Come as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. This world premiere captures the magic and joy of Dickens’ Yuletide classic with Annapolis Shakespeare Company’s signature flair.

The production is directed by award-winning regional director Donald Hicken. Hicken is a Resident Director of Annapolis Shakespeare Company where he recently directed THE TEMPEST, RICHARD III, IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM and THREE SISTERS. A Tony Award® finalist educator and director, Hicken also received the 2000 Helen Hayes Award© for Outstanding Director of a Resident Play, THE GLASS MENAGERIE. Hicken has directed nineteen productions at Everyman Theatre including the upcoming LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT. He has staged galas featuring Ray Charles, Ben Vereen, Tony Bennett and George Burns. He was Department Head of Theatre at The Baltimore School for the Arts from 1979 – 2015. Hicken was a founding board member of The Baltimore Theatre Alliance, served on its Advisory Board and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of The Hippodrome Foundation.

Broadway actor Brian Keith MacDonald stars as Ebenezer Scrooge. MacDonald is a Resident Company Member who has been featured in over a dozen ASC productions, most recently as Poe in ASC’s POE… AND ALL THE OTHERS. Broadway credits include THE MERCHANT OF VENICE with Al Pacino.

Also featured is ASC Resident Company Member Laura Rocklyn as Mrs. Cratchit, Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Dilber. Rocklyn was recently seen as Alice in ASC’s world premiere of ALICE AND THE BOOK OF THE WONDERLAND. Her extensive theatre credits include SENSE & SENSIBILITY at The Folger Theatre. TV/Film credits include The Fox TV Series Patriots: Legends and Lies as Abigail Adams.

ASC’s world premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken and follows their recent successful adaptation of the world premiere of ALICE AND THE BOOK OF WONDERLAND. The production is directed by Helen Hayes Award© winning director and Tony Award ® nominee Donald Hicken, projections designed by Joshua McKerrow*, choreography and sound design by Sally Boyett*, lighting design by Adam Mendelson*, costume design by Sandra Spence*, and voice and dialect coaching by Nancy Krebs*. The production is stage managed by Resident Stage Manager Justine Cerruto.

Visit http://www.AnnapolisShakespear e.org

ASC’s 2017-18 Season continues with Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward and directed by Sally Boyett, which runs January 26 – February 25, 2018. Experience what happens when a comfortable marriage in a peaceful English village is turned upside down by a seance and a visitor from the other side. Blithe Spirit is Noel Coward’s comic masterpiece!

The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams and directed by Donald Hicken with Sally Boyett runs March 16 – April 15, 2018. The Glass Menagerie is a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. Tennessee Williams’ most personal work for the stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world.

Kiss Me Kate with Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, directed/choreographed by Sally Boyett with music direction by Marc Irwin. The production runs May 4 – June 3, 2018. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinks, Kiss Me Kate combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare.

OUTDOOR PROGRAMMING

The Miser by Moliere runs May 15 – September 25, 2018. Moliere’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. ASC’s sixth annual production to be presented Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

Love’s Labour Lost by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken runs for three weekends in July 2018, Friday-Sunday at 7:30pm. Love’s Labours Lost is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise ending, performed under the stars. The production is ASC’s third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare!

ASC’s CONCERT and CABARET SERIES

Music Direction by Marc Irwin

Spend a delightful evening with ASC artists and special guests enjoying some of the most beautiful music written for the Broadway stage! Enjoy the comfort and intimacy of ASC’s new Cabaret space, full bar and jazz ambiance. Reservations recommended.

December 10, 2017 at 7:30pm – A BROADWAY HOLIDAY IN ANNAPOLIS featuring Sally Boyett along with members of ASC’s resident company with special guest RACHELLE FLEMING.

January 7, 2018 at 7:30pm – MARCH IRWIN Solo Piano Concert

January 22, 2018 at 7:30pm – FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY featuring RACHELLE FLEMING

January 29, 2018 at 7:30pm – TUMBLEDOWN DREAMS: AN ACTOR’S JOURNEY by TERRENCE CURRIER

TICKETS

Ticket prices range from $30-$65. Box office: 410-415-3513. www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

