Annapolis Rotary seeks help with bell ringing

Would you like to help raise funds for the Salvation Army this holiday season? Sign up with the Rotary Club of Annapolis which plans to ring the bell at the red kettle at the foot of Main Street across from Zachary’s.

Bell ringing starts on Friday, Nov. 24, following Thanksgiving and continues through Dec. 23, before Christmas. There is no bell ringing on Sundays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except longer for anyone willing to ring on Midnight Madness Thursdays. Shifts are only one hour long. Volunteers can sign up for more than one shift on the same day or different days.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis annually helps the Salvation Army raise funds and is grateful for community support. The goal is to raise $15,000 at this location, an increase from last year.

Anyone interested in assisting the club should contact Jim Dolezal, co-chairman, at his cell phone at 410-570-1357.

