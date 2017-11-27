Annapolis rings in the holiday season with the Grand Illumination

Annapolis has decked the halls! Las night at abut 7:30, the donated ree decorated by Homestead Gardens came to life in front of a crowd of about 750. Children of all ages delighted in the carols and the dancing and singing of Annapolis’ own Talent Machine.

While we understand that one of Santa’s elves made a mistake on the calendar and Santa did not realize his big night was last night, Mrs. Claus and a few elves were able to ge him to City Dock to light the tree with a hearty “Ho Ho Ho” and a “Light ‘er up.”

The tree is a brilliant blue in honor of the Annapolis Police Department’s 150th anniversary. And in the opinion of this writer, this is the best tree in the last decade–at least!

Of course, Zachary’s Jewelers had the Chesapeake Ballet Company perform vignettes from their holiday classic, the Nutcracker.

he Annapolis Jaycees led the charge on this event as they have done for decades with some help from the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Mayor Pantelides and Mayor-Elect Buckley were on hand on the WNAV stage (a flat bed tow truck) to lead the crowd in song and to welcome Santa!

All in all, the weather cooperated and Annapolis kicked off the holiday in style. This will be followed by Midnight Madness on December 7th and 14th where stores will remain open until midnight, and a final Midnight Madness on the 21st whee stores will remain open until 11pm.

