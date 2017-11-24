“Herrmann
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Annapolis police seek help in identifying bank robbery suspect

| November 24, 2017
Rams Head

On November 24th at 4:46 p.m. officers responded to the Bank of America at 920 Bay Ridge Road for a report of an attempted bank robbery. Officers arrived and discovered that the suspect fled the bank prior to the police arriving.

The suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money to one of the employees. The employees barricaded themselves and alerted the police.  The suspect fled the bank.  The suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 18 years old with short brown hair.  He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” written on the front.

We urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.  You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.  If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

«
»
“Watermark