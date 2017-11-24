Annapolis police seek help in identifying bank robbery suspect

On November 24th at 4:46 p.m. officers responded to the Bank of America at 920 Bay Ridge Road for a report of an attempted bank robbery. Officers arrived and discovered that the suspect fled the bank prior to the police arriving.

The suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money to one of the employees. The employees barricaded themselves and alerted the police. The suspect fled the bank. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 18 years old with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” written on the front.

We urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

