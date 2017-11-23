Annapolis Maritime Museum’s partnership with Chesapeake BaySavers expands “Chesapeake Champions” program

Planting grasses on the shorelines of the Annapolis Maritime Museum has become a beloved tradition to local second graders. Thanks to the partnership between the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Chesapeake BaySavers, many more students will be given this opportunity.

The “Chesapeake Champions” program, now in its fifth year, is designed so that younger generations of students can gain a comprehensive understanding of the connection between the Chesapeake Bay and the people of the region. In the program, students learn about promoting Chesapeake Bay stewardship, improving the health of the Bay, and personal ownership of local environmental issues. This is achieved through hands-on experiments, interactions with local watermen, and collaborative art projects. The program, conducted by the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education staff, also helps fulfill the Maryland Environmental literacy education requirement.

The popular program is supported by funding from Chesapeake BaySavers, a group dedicated to restoring the health of the Chesapeake Bay through legislation and educational programs like this one.

“The Museum’s environmental education programs are a fantastic extension to the education work we do at BaySavers,” said Chesapeake BaySavers Founder Evan Thalenberg. “The Chesapeake Champions program allows our youngest learners to come face-to-face with the Bay and its importance, fostering the next generation of advocates for this local treasure.”

Educating youth on how their everyday actions can help protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay is a crucial step in creating a healthier environment. Eastport Elementary has been a longstanding participant in the Chesapeake Champions program.

“The relationship between the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Eastport Elementary has been so exciting,” said Susan Gallaher, Principal of Eastport Elementary. “While our students are learning so much, ultimately the health of the Bay will be the big winner!”

Students from Hillsmere Elementary will be the first to enjoy the Chesapeake Champions program at the Museum’s new waterfront Education Center at Back Creek Nature Park. The 12-acre campus gives students more opportunities to see and interact with the animals and vegetation they are learning about in school.

“The Museum has a deep appreciation for the continued investment of Chesapeake BaySavers in our education programs,” said Alice Estrada, Executive Director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum. “We are thrilled that our new campus at the Park has allowed us to grow these programs.”

