Amazon to open new distribution center in Baltimore County

Amazon has officially announced plans to construct an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County and bring 1,500 new jobs to the region. The company currently employs more than 5,000 full-time associates at three existing facilities in Baltimore City and Cecil County. Associates at the new facility will pick, pack, and ship customer items such as electronics, books, housewares, and toys.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in historic Sparrows Point and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience. Maryland has an incredible workforce, and we are happy to add to the more than 5,000 associates already serving customers in the state,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of North America Customer Fulfillment.

“Amazon’s decision to open a fourth facility in our state is tremendous news for this local community and for Maryland as a whole,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Successfully delivering this project and these 1,500 new jobs has been a top priority of our administration and another example of how Maryland is – and will continue to be – open for business.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $2 million conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Baltimore County has approved a $200,000 conditional loan to assist with development costs at the new facility. The company is also eligible for various state and local tax credits, including Maryland’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

“This is what job creation looks like: a world-class company investing in the region, bringing 1,500 new jobs to Baltimore County. We are pleased to welcome Amazon to the growing list of companies with a Tradepoint Atlantic address,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

“Amazon’s continued commitment to Maryland shows that we are working hard to make our state a place where global companies choose to locate, grow, and create jobs,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “I want to thank Amazon’s leadership team for continuing to invest in Maryland and creating thousands of jobs for our citizens.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Amazon as our newest tenant,” said Eric Gilbert, chief development officer for Tradepoint Atlantic. “Amazon’s decision to locate its state-of-the-art fulfillment center at Tradepoint Atlantic serves as further validation of the unique logistical advantages we offer and further establishes our location as a top destination for users seeking a best-in-class multi-modal logistics platform. Tradepoint also thanks our public partners at Baltimore County and the state of Maryland for their support in securing this major new investment and job creator for the region.”

In addition to competitive wages and comprehensive benefits, Amazon also offers employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch four years ago, more than 9,000 employees in 10 countries have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.​

To learn more about career opportunities at Amazon, please visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

