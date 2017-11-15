ALS Artisan Boutique returns for 15th year

Unlike some people, Nancy Wright received a quick diagnosis. Her symptoms began with a drop in her big toe, followed by stumbling and ultimately tumbling to the ground. The diagnosis was ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Mrs. Wright weakened quickly and in a matter of months went from using a cane, to a walker to a wheelchair. Mrs. Wright’s daughter, Nancy Kriebel, and her friends sent Mrs. Wright a magical-looking wand. The wand was a symbol of the faith, love, courage, spirit and dream that one day there would be a cure for this devastating disease. The group wanted to do more. They wanted to increase awareness of the disease and the free programs provided by the ALS Association – DC/MD/VA Chapter to local patients and families. Ultimately, they wanted to find a cure.

Now in its 15th year, the ALS Artisan Boutique has raised over $350,000 and touched countless families. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Crowne Plaza Annapolis (Formerly the Sheraton Annapolis Hotel) from 10am-5pm. The event is free and open to the public. Over 55 regional artists will offer handcrafted jewelry, original children’s clothing and accessories, pottery, paintings and more. In addition to the artisan offerings, the event will include door prizes, raffles, a silent auction, refreshments and an appearance by Lisa McCue, an illustrator of children’s books, including the Corduroy series. Books will be available for signing. If you cannot attend but would like to help, donations can be made to the ALS Association and sent to 1221 Buckingham Road, Arnold, MD 21012. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.ALSinfo.org.

ALS is a devastating and always fatal neuromuscular disease. Unless a cure is found, over 300,000 Americans living today will die from ALS. The financial cost to families of persons with ALS can be up to $200,000 per year, depleting the entire savings of patients and their families.

