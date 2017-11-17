AACPS puts bus route cancellation on ice for Annapolis and Severna Park communities

Superintendent George Arlotto today announced the postponement of bus transportation changes for middle school students in four Annapolis communities and a community in Severna Park.

Earlier this year, students in Annapolis’ Newtowne, Greenbriar, Woodside Gardens, and Annapolis Walks communities as well as the Sabrina Park community in Severna Park were told that bus service would be discontinued and they would begin walking or being transported by parents to school. The Annapolis change was brought about by the completion of a sidewalk along Forest Drive that provides students with a clear walking path to Annapolis Middle School from their communities. The Severna Park change was brought about by the ongoing implementation of bus routing software which found Sabrina Park residents live within the 1.5-mile non-transport zone from Severna Park Middle School.

“There has been much conversation and consternation surrounding these decisions, and at this point it is best to delay the implementation to allow for further discussion,” Dr. Arlotto said. “These postponements are not reversals of our earlier decisions. Rather, they simply afford our school system the opportunity to have continued dialogue.”

Implementation of any changes will not take place before the end of the current school year, Dr. Arlotto said.

Source : AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS