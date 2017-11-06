6th Annual Annapolis Film Festival opens with Voices Strong, Minds Open

Locals and movie lovers from around the world flock to downtown Annapolis for four consecutive days: Thursday, March 22 to Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Diverse shorts, documentaries and feature films spanning the globe will be screened, some for the very first time. Venues include: Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (two venues, the Main Auditorium and Lower Theater for Opening Night, Friday, Saturday and Sunday); Loews Annapolis

Hotel (Festival Central/Industry Panels); Asbury United Methodist Church; The Key Auditorium at St. John’s College; and Annapolis Elementary School.

Film enthusiasts also have the chance to socialize and converse with local and international artists and moviemakers.

Tickets can be purchased individually online after March 1, 2018. General festival passes can be purchased after December 1st (student and senior discounts available).

Go to www.annapolisfilmfestival.com for the latest information and to sign up to receive email updates.

