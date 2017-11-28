48 to be honored at Excellence in Education banquet
Forty public school teachers and eight independent school teachers will be honored on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce celebrate the 32nd annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum.
This event will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefitting AACPS’ 82,000 students. Nominations for Business Partner of the Year will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Details are available here.
The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2018 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.
The following public school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:
- Kristin Albaugh, Southern Middle School
- Portia Banks, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Charlene Beyerlein, Jones Elementary School
- Amanda Brady, Meade Middle School
- Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy
- Ina Cheatham, Chesapeake High School
- Cherryll Clacks, Van Bokkelen Elementary School
- Stacey Coppock, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Jessica Coyne, Northeast High School
- Sunny Deitrick, Old Mill High School
- Dana Dobbs, Broadneck High School
- Lisa Fecteau, Lindale Middle School
- Mary Fucella, Point Pleasant Elementary School
- Katherine Gardner, Marley Elementary School
- Kristi Giuliano, Bates Middle School
- Margaret Graham, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Carolyn Haroth, Crofton Woods Elementary School
- Sarah Jaggars, Corkran Middle School
- Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Pamela Klink, Center of Applied Technology – South
- Marlene Kramer, Southern High School
- Nannette (Elizabeth) Littlejohn, Severna Park Middle School
- Christina McCall, Deale Elementary School
- Patrick McCarthy, Meade High School
- Amanda McDowell, Magothy River Middle School
- Staci Moriarty, Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Pam Perry, Rolling Knolls Elementary School
- Sanya Reyes-Chapman, Annapolis High School
- Michele Shaffer, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Amy Shinn, Central Elementary School
- Kaitlyn Shoemaker, Woodside Elementary School
- Bethany Siwajek, Marley Middle School
- Lauren Straub, Severn River Middle School
- Lisa Taltavull, Crofton Middle School
- Jill Tippett, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Kimberly Travers, Meade Heights Elementary School
- Vickie Valentine, MacArthur Middle School
- Kathryn Ventrudo, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School
- Jill Weigelt, Arundel Middle School
- Michael Wierzbicki, North County High School
The following independent school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:
- Kaitlin Kenney, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis
- Karen Markiewicz, Saint Philip Neri School
- Diane McGrady, The Alpert Family Aleph Bet Jewish Day School
- Christine O’Neil, St. Mary’s Elementary School
- Nancy Pachence, Archbishop Spalding High School
- Jerry Rehanek, School of the Incarnation
- Lauren Rimando , Annapolis Area Christian School
- Walter (Jamie) Schlie, St. Mary’s High School
Semifinalists will be announced in December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in early March.
For sponsorship information, please call Lyn Looft, Program & Event Coordinator for the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, at 410-266-3960. Ticket information will be available in December.
