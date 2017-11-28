48 to be honored at Excellence in Education banquet

Forty public school teachers and eight independent school teachers will be honored on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce celebrate the 32nd annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum.

This event will also honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships with schools across the county, directly benefitting AACPS’ 82,000 students. Nominations for Business Partner of the Year will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Details are available here.

The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2018 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

The following public school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:

Kristin Albaugh, Southern Middle School

Portia Banks, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Charlene Beyerlein, Jones Elementary School

Amanda Brady, Meade Middle School

Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy

Ina Cheatham, Chesapeake High School

Cherryll Clacks, Van Bokkelen Elementary School

Stacey Coppock, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Jessica Coyne, Northeast High School

Sunny Deitrick, Old Mill High School

Dana Dobbs, Broadneck High School

Lisa Fecteau, Lindale Middle School

Mary Fucella, Point Pleasant Elementary School

Katherine Gardner, Marley Elementary School

Kristi Giuliano, Bates Middle School

Margaret Graham, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Middle School Carolyn Haroth, Crofton Woods Elementary School

Sarah Jaggars, Corkran Middle School

Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School

Pamela Klink, Center of Applied Technology – South

Marlene Kramer, Southern High School

Nannette (Elizabeth) Littlejohn, Severna Park Middle School

Christina McCall, Deale Elementary School

Patrick McCarthy, Meade High School

Amanda McDowell, Magothy River Middle School

Staci Moriarty, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Pam Perry, Rolling Knolls Elementary School

Sanya Reyes-Chapman, Annapolis High School

Michele Shaffer, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Amy Shinn, Central Elementary School

Kaitlyn Shoemaker, Woodside Elementary School

Bethany Siwajek, Marley Middle School

Lauren Straub, Severn River Middle School

Lisa Taltavull, Crofton Middle School

Jill Tippett, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Kimberly Travers, Meade Heights Elementary School

Vickie Valentine, MacArthur Middle School

Kathryn Ventrudo, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Jill Weigelt, Arundel Middle School

Michael Wierzbicki, North County High School

The following independent school educators have been nominated by their schools and communities:

Kaitlin Kenney, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis

Karen Markiewicz, Saint Philip Neri School

Diane McGrady, The Alpert Family Aleph Bet Jewish Day School

Christine O’Neil, St. Mary’s Elementary School

Nancy Pachence, Archbishop Spalding High School

Jerry Rehanek, School of the Incarnation

Lauren Rimando , Annapolis Area Christian School

Walter (Jamie) Schlie, St. Mary’s High School

Semifinalists will be announced in December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in early March.

For sponsorship information, please call Lyn Looft, Program & Event Coordinator for the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, at 410-266-3960. Ticket information will be available in December.

Source : AACPS

