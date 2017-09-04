Yo–yeah you! Go volunteer!

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

AARP Foundation Meal Pack Challenge, Sept. 10-11, 2017

Sun. & Mon., Sept. 10-11, 2017, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Meal Pack Challenge: For a startling number of older adults, poverty is a fact of life that threatens to put the American Dream out of reach. More than 20 million adults age 50 and older — 1 in 5 — struggle to meet their basic needs. This summer, AARP Foundation led a number of Summer of Service events across the country to pack meals. On Sept. 10-11, 2017, we plan an additional event to pack 1.5 million meals for older adults in need in Washington, D.C. Volunteer today to help pack meals in at National Mall – JFK Hockey Field. Volunteer shifts last 90-minutes, starting at 8:00, 9:45, or 11:30 a.m., and 1:15 and 3:00 p.m. Visit the web site at http://www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/, to learn more and to register.

Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, 6:00 am, Rec Deeds TriChallenge Sprint Triathlon: This event is being held at Fort Smallwood Park, Pasadena, MD 21122, and consists of a .25 mile swim in the Patapsco River, a 12.5 mile bike through scenic Pasadena, and a 3.1 mile run through the park and surrounding community. Packet pick up and transition area set up will begin at 6:00am at Fort Smallwood Park. The race will start at 7:30am. Volunteers are needed starting at 6:00 a.m. on race day for set up and a variety of other activities associated with managing the event. Join us to help with registration, refreshments, course marking, the start/finish area and much more! Express interest online at www.aacvc.org/OpportunityCalendar. Questions? Contact Colleen Joseph at[email protected] or 410-222-7313. For more information about the race and to register as a participant, visit the web site at: http://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/race-series-rec-deeds-trichallenge-sprint-triathlon.

The Bernie House

Our mission is to provide transitional housing for families fleeing domestic violence by reaching out with love and understanding to provide a safe home without violence for a family in crisis. We accept weaknesses and encourage strengths and promote peace, harmony and a new future for a child/children and their non-offending parent through case management and providing financial relief by living in “The Bernie House”, thus giving time for families to find and move onto permanent housing. Volunteers are needed for: 1. Support with social networking posts regarding quarterly events and other information in areas such as Facebook, websites, magazines, newspapers, radio; 2. We are looking for a person with accounting experience, one who is familiar with Quickbooks; and, 3. We are looking for a winning grant writer who is passionate about our mission to provide transitional housing for families fleeing domestic violence. This is a project that can be done from home. For more information contact Patricia Slaughter at [email protected] or 443-951-5193. See website: www.theberniehouse.org

Historic London Town and Gardens

The mission of Historic London Town & Gardens is to inspire a deeper understanding of our region’s history, environment, culture, and arts through living history, historical artifacts, experiential public gardens, and collaborative cultural & arts programs. The programs offered by Historic London Town and Gardens could not occur without our volunteers. They give their time and talent freely to explore, preserve, and interpret the history of one of Maryland’s earliest seaports. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including: 1. Facilitators of hands on and experiential learning with school groups in Maryland colonial history on Wed.–Fri; 2. Docents who offer guided tours of the historic area and William Brown House from Wed. – Fri. or can be stationed in the Brown House on Sat. or Sun. Occasional need for individual & group tour guiding Garden Tours and Historic Area Tours from Wed. – Fri.; 3. Volunteer Gardeners are needed generally on Tuesdays or Saturdays and/or can provide hands on learning activities and garden tours as needed; 4. Assist with special programs and events as needed; 5. Work on specific projects in carpentry, hearth cooking, colonial trades, photography, etc with a varied schedule; and, 6. Office/Administration Support to provide administrative assistance to staff on as needed basis. Shifts last from 2-6 hours depending on the task. For more information, contact [email protected] or 410-222-1919 and visit website at: www.historiclondontown.org/ .

Rude Ranch Animal Rescue

Rude Ranch is a No-Kill nonprofit organization dedicated to the care and adoption of homeless animals in the Maryland and DC area. Our goals are to find permanent loving homes for adoptable animals placed in our care; to provide a safe haven and rehabilitation to feral and neglected animals rescued from abusive situations and to put an end to needless euthanasia because of pet overpopulation. We are seeking volunteers, age 18 and up, that want to help animals by volunteering at our spay/neuter clinic, the Spay Spa & Neuter Nook. We need people to help prepare our surgical instruments for sterilization and help monitor our patients after surgery. We also need people that like to talk to others to help answer the phones, take appointments, and give information to prospective clients. You can volunteer for as little as 4 hours per week, or stay the whole day! We need people Mondays – Thursdays, between 8 AM – 3 PM. For more information, contact Exec. Director, Robert Rude, at [email protected] or 443-607-6496. Also, see web site at: www.RudeRanch.org .

South County Assistance Network

The South County Assistance Network, Inc. (SCAN) is a nonprofit organization of individuals from the faith community, business community, social services and other nonprofit organizations working together to provide assistance to those in need in our community. SCAN Food Bank, serving southern Anne Arundel County, is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am – 12 noon at St. James Church, 5757 Solomon’s Island Road, Lothian, MD. For more information call 410-867-2838 or email: [email protected]. See web site at: http://scanfoodpantry.org/

Ride for the Rivers 2017, Sat., Sept. 23, 2017

Tues., Sept. 23, 2017, 7:00 am-3:00 pm, Metric Century Bicycle Ride/40-Mile Ride/Family Fun Ride: This event held at Discovery Village, 4800 Atwell Road, Shady Side, MD, 20764, is followed by a great down-home BBQ, fish, and chicken fry to benefit the West & Rhode Riverkeeper. Registration is at 7 a.m., rides start at 8 a.m., and the Muddy Bottom Bar-B-Que at the finish line at Discovery Village is from 11am–3 p.m. Discover the beauty of the watersheds of the West and Rhode Rivers (as well as the Patuxent River and Herring Bay), on this challenging ride through the rolling countryside of Southern Anne Arundel County and Northern Calvert County. Proceeds help the West & Rhode Riverkeeper keep these rivers swimmable, fishable, crab-able and kayak-able. Registration Fee is $50, which includes logo-emblazoned T-shirt, logo water bottle and “Muddy Bottom BBQ” celebration. Register at: http://www.active.com/shady-side-md/cycling/races/ride-for-the-rivers-2017. Questions? Contact 443-758-7797 or [email protected].

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer