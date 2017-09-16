West Annapolis Oktoberfest scheduled for September 24th

Preparations are underway for the 27h annual Oktoberfest along Annapolis Street and Giddings Avenue in West Annapolis on Sunday, September 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. This long-standing Annapolis street festival will include traditional German food, beer and music from the crowd pleasing Om-pa-pa Band. Attendees will find vendors selling everything from bratwurst to fine art, roast beef to jewelry, and many West Annapolis clothing, antique, framing, craft and gift stores will be open for business. In addition, West Annapolis Elementary School will also be holding its annual Fall Festival at Annapolis Street and Melvin Avenue on the same day.

Per the authentic German tradition, this festival is held in September and host Oktoberfest beers.

Coffee beverages will be available at Bean Rush Café, and new West Annapolis restaurants Evelyn’s and Flamant will be participating in the festival, along with the Mexican Café. This is a family friendly event which includes a moon bounce, music and picnic tables for lovely outdoor dining. The fun of Oktoberfest merges with the festivities of the Fall Festival at West Annapolis Elementary School, which can trace its roots back to 1894 in this community. The school is still celebrating its brand new building and 123 years of history in West Annapolis. There will be activities for children at the school as well as throughout Oktoberfest. Nearly 100 arts and craft and food vendors are expected.

Oktoberfest vendor information is available a [email protected] or by calling 443-994-9606. Free parking for attendees can be found at the State of Maryland parking garage at Calvert and Rowe Boulevard. This is a 15- minute walk to the festival area at Annapolis Street. Visitors can also pay to park at the United States Naval Academy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium which is just across Rowe Boulevard from West Annapolis. Two hour free parking can also be found in the community. Please be sure to bring a valid license or military ID with date of birth to purchase beer.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB