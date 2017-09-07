Visit Annapolis recognized by journalists at Travel Media Showcase

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) was awarded the Exhibitor Choice Award during the 18th annual Travel Media Showcase (TMS) held in Cabarrus County, North Carolina August 22-25. VAAAC Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Susan Seifried, accepted the award on behalf of her organization.

Seventy-eight journalists from across the United States and Canada were invited to cast their ballots for the exhibitor they felt best represented his/her destination during the annual showcase. VAAAC was selected from a field of 67 destination marketing organizations and suppliers from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

During two days on the marketplace floor, Seifried met with 29 journalists in pre-scheduled appointments and with dozens of additional media representatives during TMS networking events. The goal was to introduce journalists to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, share story ideas and promote media coverage of destination.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is a non-profit destination marketing organization that generates revenues for the local economy by promoting Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to leisure and business travelers across the country and around the world.

