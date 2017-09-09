Therese Borchard joins Crosby Marketing as senior writer

Therese Borchard has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a senior writer. She has more than 20 years of strategic communications and writing experience, including as a health writer for EverydayHealth.com, Turner Broadcasting, PsychCentral.com and The Huffington Post. Borchard has also written books on subjects ranging from mental health and recovery to marriage and parenthood, as well as a bestseller on faith and spirituality.

“Therese brings tremendous writing expertise on a variety of health, wellness and clinical topics,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “She further expands our capabilities to create compelling content, thought-leadership pieces and education tools for professional and consumer audiences.” Borchard will report to Crosby’s Director of Editorial Services, Chris Gearon.

Prior to joining Crosby, Borchard held positions at Orbis Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton. She also founded Project Hope & Beyond, a nonprofit and online community focused on helping individuals with treatment-resistant depression. Earlier in her career, Borchard was a writing instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy and a consultant to its Center of Academic Excellence. She has a B.A. degree from Saint Mary’s College, an M.A. degree in Theological Studies from the University of Notre Dame and an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Saint Mary’s College.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was also named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS