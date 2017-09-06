“The Nurse With The Purple Hair” –a discussion presented by Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake will offer three opportunities to view and discuss the documentary, “The Nurse with the Purple Hair,” at the Annapolis Regional Library, 1410 West St.

“The Nurse with the Purple Hair” is a warm and inspiring documentary about end-of-life care and features hospice nurse Michelle Lasota. Directed by world-renowned filmmaker Sean Cunningham, the film honors hospice professionals and the mind-body-spirit services they provide. Attendees can enjoy free snacks while watching the 49-minute film and then discuss it with Hospice of the Chesapeake clinical professionals. Choose from one of three sessions: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 or Oct. 12; or 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29.

Sponsored by the John & Cathy Belcher Institute for Complex Illness Care at Hospice of the Chesapeake and facilitated by healthcare professionals, the discussions are part of Courageous Conversations, the nonprofit’s efforts to encourage a national dialogue about an inescapable reality of life — death.

For details about the discussions, contact Lynne Davidson at 443-837-1527 or [email protected]. For a trailer and other details about the film, visit https://www.thenursewiththepurplehair.com.

