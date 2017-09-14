Support Spa Creek with PaddleFEST and a rally

Show your support of clean water in Spa Creek. Participate in the biggest Rally on Spa Creek at noon on September 16. Join paddlers as they rally near the Spa Creek bridge to show their support of clean water in the creek.

Non-paddlers will stand on the bridge and wave signs to show their support. There will also be a limited number of seats available on electric boats which are participating in the rally.*

Sign making materials will be available for free at PaddleFEST beginning at 11am. Come early to make your sign.

Paddlers will gather at Capital SUP, 808 Boucher, at 11:30am before heading to the rally area, or individual paddlers and boaters not participating in PaddleFEST can join the rally by meeting near the Spa Creek bridge by noon. Bring your signs of support for clean water in Spa Creek. Photos will be taken to show community support.

In 2016 a regular water quality monitoring program was instituted for the first time in Spa Creek, partly in response to an assessment report done by the Center for Watershed Protection. The report found that sedimentation and possible bacteria contamination have degraded the use of Spa Creek to boaters and the creek is closed to swimming. In addition, Spa Creek receives untreated runoff due to a lack of storm water management.

The Rally for Spa Creek is being organized to bring attention to the challenges of restoring clean water to the creek. In addition to being a fundraiser for Spa Creek Conservancy, PaddleFEST

also includes an EcoFEST area which brings together local non-profits to educate and entertain visitors. EcoFEST is free and will be held from 11am-4pm at the same location as PaddleFEST, 808 Boucher Avenue, Annapolis.

All proceeds from PaddleFEST go towards making Spa Creek swimmable and fishable once again.

*Purchase of a PaddleFEST ticket is required for a seat on the electric boat. Ticket also includes food, drink, live music and entertainment. Tickets are available at: http://bit.ly/2aWxfBl

