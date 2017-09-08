Student brings loaded handgun to Broadneck High School

UPDATE: Anne Arundel County Police have released the following information:

On September 8, 2017 at approximately 12:45 p.m., the School Resource Officer at Broadneck High School was notified by a school administrator of a student that had a gun in his book bag. The administrator stated that while speaking with a 15-year-old student in the office area of the school, a hand gun was discovered in his book bag. The officer responded to the office, recovered a loaded .40 caliber glock handgun, and placed the student under arrest without incident. The student was transported to Eastern District where he was charged on a juvenile citation and released to family. Suspect:

15-year old male from Annapolis

A Broadneck High School student who was initially stopped for not being in the correct classroom was font to have had a loaded handgun in a backpack that he attempted to hide when he passed the backpack to another student.

The school district sent home a letter advising parents that the student will be disciplined in addition to any charges that may be forthcoming from the police. The Anne Arundel County Police have not released any statement on the incident at this point.

Download (PDF, 99KB)

