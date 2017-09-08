Severna Park sex offender sentenced to 18 months in jail

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand, Jr., 57, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 18 months in jail for three counts of Fourth Degree Sex Offense.

“Wilbur Hildebrand leveraged his position of authority to take advantage of a minor,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “His ongoing pattern of predatory behavior was a threat to our community. I’m grateful to Judge Jaklitsch for showing that such actions will not be taken lightly.”

In October 2016 , it was revealed that a former Severna Park High School student and Wilbur Hildebrand were engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship. At the time, Hildebrand was the volunteer director of Severna Park High School’s jazz band, and frequently provided transportation to the victim. He began requesting sexual favors from her while in his car, his home, and her home. This exploitation began when the victim was 16 years old.

Hildebrand pleaded guilty to three counts of Fourth Degree Sex Offense on July 6, 2017. He was sentenced to 6 months per count, for a total of 18 months in jail.

